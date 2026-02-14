Children’s Mental Health Week : Practicing daily self-care

Self-care refers to daily actions that maintain emotional, mental, and physical balance. For students, self-care includes exercise, mindful relaxation, digital balance, and organized routines. Even light physical activity such as walking or stretching improves mood, reduces anxiety, and increases concentration.

Mindfulness practices—such as focusing on breathing for a few minutes—help reduce overthinking and improve attention. Digital balance is also important; excessive social media use can increase distraction, comparison, and sleep disturbances. Setting specific time limits for online activities helps maintain focus. Students should also learn to rest without guilt. Breaks, hobbies, and creative activities refresh the mind and prevent burnout. Setting small achievable goals each day creates a sense of progress and control, strengthening motivation.

Tips:

1. Engage in at least 20 minutes of physical movement daily.

2. Practice short mindfulness or breathing exercises.

3. Set one achievable daily goal and complete it.

(Concluded)