Beyond degrees: Could smart assessments replace CVs in hiring?

For years, the hiring process has centered on one document: the CV. A representation of a candidate’s education, previous jobs, and accomplishments, the CV has been considered the primary gatekeeper to opportunity. In the world of automation, remote work, and new types of careers, this one-dimensional document feels more misaligned with what employers really need than ever before.

A critical question has arisen: could new smart assessments - dynamic assessments that evaluate real skills, potential, and adaptability - replace the CV altogether?

The CV problem

On its face, the CV is neat: schools you attended, the jobs you’ve held, and awards you received. However, underneath those bullet points are likely some uncomfortable realities. Degrees imply commitment, but commitment doesn’t imply applied ability. Job history reflects length of tenure, without inherently implying impact.

Perhaps worse, CVs are typically riddled with embellishment and biases. Automated CV screening programs intended to save time end up filtering talent based on keywords or pedigree, rather than cognitive ability.

Consider two candidates applying for the same job. Candidate A has a distinguished degree but limited applied competency, while Candidate B has identified and developed their skills through free online courses and a portfolio of real-world projects. Under the current CV process, the candidate with the distinguished degree would likely get the advantage to move forward, while the self-taught candidate would be pushed to the bottom of the pile.

That’s the CV paradox: it values history over actual human capability.

The rise of smart assessments

Smart assessments aim to flip this script. Instead of passively listing what someone claims to know, they measure what the candidate can actually do. These tools include:

● AI-driven coding challenges.

● Gamified problem-solving simulations.

● Real-world case studies.

Exercises associated with personality or adaptiveness. Certain platforms may even assess in real time how rapidly a person can acquire a new skill, assessing characteristics like resilience, creativity, and curiosity.

For instance, you may apply for a marketing position, and rather than submitting a resume, you are given 24 hours to generate a campaign.

Or a sales candidate tested through a simulation of handling a tough client call. The focus shifts from history to capability in the moment.

Why employers are paying attention

Employers today don’t just want polished CVs—they want employees who can problem-solve, collaborate, and adapt. In industries disrupted by AI and constant innovation, a person’s ability to learn fast often matters more than what they studied years ago.

Big players are already experimenting:

● Tech companies use coding challenges and hackathons to filter candidates.

● Consulting firms are testing gamified cognitive exercises.

● Hospitality chains rely on scenario-based assessments to measure customer handling skills.

In many cases, performance in these simulations correlates better with on-the-job success than a glossy CV.

The candidate’s perspective

For job seekers, the shift is both liberating and daunting. On one hand, it levels the playing field. A self-taught developer in a small town now has the same chance to prove themselves as an Ivy League graduate. Smart assessments highlight real skills over pedigree.

On the other hand, assessments leave little room for padding. Unlike CVs, which can be carefully curated, these tools expose gaps immediately. That reality can feel intimidating—but it also feels refreshingly fair.

Many candidates actually prefer it. Rather than waiting weeks for a recruiter to skim a CV, they can show their worth directly. It’s a system that allows hidden talent—people without elite credentials—to shine.

Challenges and ethical questions

Of course, this new frontier isn’t perfect.

● Fairness: Designing unbiased assessments is hard. If AI drives them, hidden biases can creep in.

● Candidate burnout: Having to take long assessments for multiple applications could exhaust candidates.

● Data privacy: Many assessments assess micro-behaviors like keystrokes and decision-making speed. Who has access to that data? How is the data stored securely?

To build support for smart assessments, there has to be a balance of rigor and respect, i.e., fairness, transparency, and ethical use of data.

Will CVs vanish altogether? Probably not.

They may slim down into a brief background snapshot. The real revolution lies in hybrid hiring models: a concise CV paired with dynamic, role-specific assessments. This approach offers context plus capability, reducing bias while improving accuracy.

The irony is striking. For decades, we have obsessed over how best to fit ourselves onto one page.

Yet the future of employability may hinge less on what we’ve done and more on what we can do next.

In an age where flexibility is worth its weight, clever assessments may not simply provide a substitute for the CV; they may be reclaiming employability altogether.

Additionally, perhaps they will provide every candidate, whether from an elite institution or an uncelebrated university in a small town, equal opportunity to demonstrate their value.

(The author is Founder, Learning Spiral)