Unnati Foundation Launches New Vocational Training Centre in Kakinada To Empower Local Youth

Unnati Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides students from underprivileged backgrounds with vocational training, launched a new training centre in Kakinada. This milestone, made possible through the generous support of Captain Subbarao Prabhala, will enable young people to gain crucial employability skills and access to job opportunities.

Unnati began its training programs in Kakinada in 2024, successfully training 70+ youth and helping them secure employment. Alongside, the organization has been running the UNXT training program in colleges, currently reaching nearly 1,700 students across Kakinada. With the addition of the newly established vocational training centre, together with the UNXT model, Unnati will provide skilling, vocational training and employment opportunities to more than 2,000 youth in Kakinada every year. At the vocational training centre, every trainee is assured a job by the 35th day of training, laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable careers.





“With the launch of this centre, we aim to equip many more young people in Kakinada with the skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce. We are extremely grateful to Captain Subbarao Prabhala for his generous support in making this centre a reality. His belief that the well-off should give back to society is truly commendable, and it is an honour for Unnati to collaborate with him”, said Dr. Ramesh Swamy, Director, Unnati Foundation.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Captain Prabhala said, “Andhra Pradesh has immense potential, but education alone is not always enough to secure meaningful employment. Supporting Unnati in establishing this centre is my humble contribution towards ensuring that the young people of Kakinada have access to opportunities that will help them stand on their own feet and serve society with dignity.”

Unnati’s training centres and UNXT in Kakinada have enabled youth to secure a range of entry-level professional roles across sectors. Many have been placed as Business Associates in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), while others have joined BPO and telecalling operations. In smaller towns, well-paying job opportunities are often limited, with fewer companies, repetitive roles and preference for experienced candidates over fresh graduates. By connecting youth to placements in urban and metropolitan cities, Unnati provides access to a wider variety of roles, better pay and benefits, career growth, and exposure to advanced technologies.

Unnati Foundation works closely with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to conduct training in ITIs, government and colleges. In Kakinada alone, Unnati has partnered with 5-6 colleges, while across the state of Andhra Pradesh, more than 29,000 youth have benefitted from its programs.