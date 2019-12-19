Unrest against CAA : MNCs caution employees to stay off protests

Noida/Gurgaon: Anti-citizenship law protests in Delhi impacted citizens in Gurgaon and Noida too on Thursday where several companies asked their employees to work from home and cautioned against joining demonstrations.

While prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were in place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a massive traffic snarl trapped thousands of commuters on NH-48, the Gurgaon-Delhi road.

Some of the multinational companies in Gurgaon asked their employees to remain vigilant when venturing out and cautioned them against engaging in social media debates and demonstrations, employees of multiple firms told on condition of anonymity.

"Any debate on social media could be perceived as inflammatory and sensitive by any person amid this raging issue around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

We have also been advised against joining demonstrations," an MNC employee said.

Around 11 am, some companies in Noida emailed their staffers who were either on their way to work or about to leave for work to rather stay home and work from there.

The Delhi Police earlier on Thursday barricaded the major roads to the national capital and began security checks, leading to congestion and slowing down of the traffic on the Chilla route in Noida, according to officials.