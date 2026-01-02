UPI transactions surge 29% at 21.63 bn in Dec

New Delhi: The unified payments interface (UPI) saw 29 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 21.63 billion in the month of December — along with registering 20 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs27.97 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Thursday.

Month-wise, the UPI transaction count as well as amount grew significantly too. Average daily transaction amount in December stood at Rs90,217 crore, up from Rs87,721 crore in November, the NPCI data showed.

The month of December recorded 698 million average daily transaction counts, up from 682 million registered in November.

In November, the UPI saw 32 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.47 billion — along with registering 22 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs26.32 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) stood at 6.62 lakh crore in December, up 10 per cent on-year and increased from 6.15 lakh crore in November. The IMPS transaction count came at 380 million, up from 369 million in November. Daily transaction amount via IMPS stood at Rs21,269 crore, up from Rs20,506 crore in November.