Live
- Delhi Hearing Disrupted: BJP’s Rekha Gupta Assaulted, Accused Held
- ‘BJP using Nitish till polls, wants to form govt through backdoor’
- Pb police recover hand grenade after arrest of 2 BKI operatives
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 20): Get Diamonds, Skins, Outfits
- Minor held for killing snake in Ballia
- UP Cow Commission, Patanjali join hands to promote cow protection
- 2 pose as cops, demand ransom after abduction
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Rakes in ₹216 Crore by Day 6, Outshines Hrithik-Jr NTR’s War 2 Opening Week
- Adityanath announces 6 new forensic labs
- Tourists getting stranded: Alarm raised over ageing safari vehicles in Ranthambore
US tariffs may not affect India in long term: S&P
Highlights
New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said high US tariffs are unlikely to impact India’s long-term growth prospects as the government is focused...
New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said high US tariffs are unlikely to impact India’s long-term growth prospects as the government is focused on economic reforms and trying to improve the standard of living of people.
S&P, after a gap of 18 years, upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook. It cited robust economic growth, political commitment for fiscal consolidation and ‘conducive’ monetary policy to check inflation as the reasons for the rating upgrade.
Going forward, S&P expects this growth dynamics will continue to play out over 3 years with growth averaging about 6.8 per cent.
Next Story