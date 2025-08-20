US tariffs may not affect India in long term: S&P

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said high US tariffs are unlikely to impact India’s long-term growth prospects as the government is focused on economic reforms and trying to improve the standard of living of people.

S&P, after a gap of 18 years, upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook. It cited robust economic growth, political commitment for fiscal consolidation and ‘conducive’ monetary policy to check inflation as the reasons for the rating upgrade.

Going forward, S&P expects this growth dynamics will continue to play out over 3 years with growth averaging about 6.8 per cent.