  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

US tariffs may not affect India in long term: S&P

US tariffs may not affect India in long term: S&P
x
Highlights

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said high US tariffs are unlikely to impact India’s long-term growth prospects as the government is focused...

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said high US tariffs are unlikely to impact India’s long-term growth prospects as the government is focused on economic reforms and trying to improve the standard of living of people.

S&P, after a gap of 18 years, upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook. It cited robust economic growth, political commitment for fiscal consolidation and ‘conducive’ monetary policy to check inflation as the reasons for the rating upgrade.

Going forward, S&P expects this growth dynamics will continue to play out over 3 years with growth averaging about 6.8 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick