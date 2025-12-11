Alia Bhatt honoured with Golden Globes at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Tunisian actress Hend Sabry were celebrated by the Golden Globes at a glamorous gala dinner during the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival. The event recognised the two artists for their powerful contributions to international cinema.

Alia Bhatt, known for critically acclaimed performances in films like Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, received the Golden Globes Horizon Award. Speaking about the honour, Alia said, “The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it. I look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”

Tunisian star Hend Sabry was honoured with the Omar Sharif Award. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne praised Sabry as “a truly iconic performer and humanitarian whose body of work reflects the depth, power, and global impact of Arab cinema.” She also commended Alia, noting that her award celebrates “her exceptional contributions to international cinema.”

Sabry, celebrated for her impactful roles in films such as The Yacoubian Building, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story and Asmaa, said she was thrilled to share the stage with Alia. “My career has been devoted to uplifting women with complex stories. I am honoured to stand alongside one of the next generation’s brightest stars,” she said.

The star-studded event saw attendance from global talents including Sean Baker, Darren Aronofsky, Sigourney Weaver, Naomie Harris, Shailene Woodley, Idris Elba, Salman Khan, and Riz Ahmed.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, slated for release on March 20, 2026.