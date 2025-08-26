  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

US tariffs may not impact India’s growth

US tariffs may not impact India’s growth
x
Highlights

New Delhi: As the August 27 deadline for US secondary tariffs of 25 per cent falls this week over Russian oil purchase, analysts and global reports...

New Delhi: As the August 27 deadline for US secondary tariffs of 25 per cent falls this week over Russian oil purchase, analysts and global reports say that a total of 50 per cent tariff is unlikely to significantly impact India’s growth due to a robust domestic demand. While labour-intensive textiles and gems and jewellery segment are expected to see a moderate impact, pharmaceuticals, smartphones and steel are currently relatively insulated because of exemptions, existing tariffs and strong domestic demand. According to S&P Global Ratings, the macroeconomic impact of the hike in tariffs would be cushioned by the large size of the India’s domestic market.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick