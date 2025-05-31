Usha launches three kitchen appliances to make cooking a joyous experience

Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables brands, announced the expansion of its kitchen appliance portfolio with the launch of three new products – the Usha 1200W MG (TurboX) Mixer Grinder, Usha Colt Prime Mixer Grinder, and Usha OTG 20L Oven Toaster Griller. Designed for high performance and modern living, these innovations reflect Usha’s commitment to making every day cooking smarter, quicker, and more enjoyable in Indian households.

Talking about the launch, Mr Sriram Sundresan, President – Appliances, Usha International, said, "As Indian homes increasingly embrace fast-paced lifestyles and diverse culinary habits, our goal is to offer products that combine efficiency, design, and ease of use. Each of these appliances is built to deliver a seamless cooking experience with cutting-edge features and thoughtful design."

Leading the new lineup is the Usha 1200W MG (TurboX) Mixer Grinder, a first-in-category, premium appliance engineered for power, durability, and speed in the kitchen. It features a heavy-duty 1200W, 100% copper motor with double ball bearings with a 24,000 RPM*, that can handle grinding of even tough ingredients like haldi with ease. Key features include clip-lock jars for hands-free use, three-speed settings with inching making for smoother grinding, and 90 minutes of continuous runtime. It comes with four food-grade stainless steel jars with unbreakable polycarbonate lids, self-lubricating bronze bushes, and stainless-steel blades. With a shockproof ABS body, anti-skid feet, and a built-in fruit filter, the TurboX is priced at ₹10,290 and is backed by a 2-year product warranty and a 5-year motor warranty. *Terms & Condition apply

Combining compact design with solid performance, the Usha Colt Prime Mixer Grinder is designed for everyday use. It runs on a 500W, 100% copper motor with a speed of 20,000 RPM* and includes three stainless steel jars with 4-fin techno-blades, leak-proof flexi lids and ergonomic handles – ideal for wet grinding, dry grinding, and chutneys. The appliance offers three-speed settings, and dual-speed inching that offers precise control. Its design also includes a shockproof ABS body, chrome detailing, anti-skid feet, and a safety plug for additional safety. The Colt Prime is priced at ₹4,690 and comes with a 2-year product warranty, 5-year motor warranty, and free home service for two years. *Terms & Condition apply

Rounding off the launch is the Usha OTG 20L Oven Toaster Griller, a versatile appliance for baking, grilling, and toasting. Delivering 1380W of power, it features both top and bottom heating elements, six cooking modes, and a 60-minute timer. Added conveniences include an illuminated cooking chamber, cool-touch handle, rotisserie function, and break-resistant glass door. Priced at ₹8,990, the OTG includes accessories and is backed by a 2-year warranty with complimentary home service.

With these latest additions, Usha reinforces its position as a trusted brand in the Indian kitchen appliance space, offering high-performance solutions that are user-friendly, and empower Indian households to enjoy the ease it adds to the process of cooking!

For more information on Usha kitchen appliances please visit: www.ushacook.com