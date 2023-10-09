Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 cr tax penalty order

Live
New Delhi : Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the tax authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 1.81 crore on its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc.
The order was received on Sunday, October 8, Vedanta Ltd informed the exchanges. "The company has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Div-A, Central GST Audit Circle, CGST, Udaipur imposing a penalty of Rs. 1,81,06,073/- under Section 74(9) of the CGST Act 2017 read with corresponding provisions of the SGST Act, 2017 and Section 20 of IGST Act, 2017 for the period July 2017 to March 2018," Vedanta Ltd said.
"The order has been passed on the contention that the company had wrongly availed input tax credit," it said. The company further said it is hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level and does not expect the order to have any financial impact on the company