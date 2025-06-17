Vestige Launches Assure Premium Fragrance Collection

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading home-grown direct-selling company, unveils a new sub-brand Assure Premium, under the Personal Care range. Introducing Assure Premium Fragrances under this sub-brand marks Vestige’s entry into the premium fragrance segment that is designed to elevate presence and confidence.

Meticulously crafted with excellent quality, the range debuts with two new fragrances: Assure Premium BLEU (For Men) and Assure Premium AMOUR (For Women). These perfumes offer a harmonious blend of top, middle, and base notes designed to evoke emotion, and leave a lasting impression. Each layer unfolds gradually starting with fresh top notes, transitioning into a distinctive middle note, and settling into a long-lasting base note.

Assure Premium BLEU is a bold and sophisticated fragrance from the dry woody, fresh citrus, and fruity family. It opens with vibrant top notes of pineapple, bergamot, black currant, and apple, offering a refreshing and lively introduction. The middle note evolves into a rich blend of birch, patchouli, Moroccan jasmine, and rose, culminating in an enduring base note of musk, oak moss, ambergris, and vanilla—embodying timeless masculine elegance.

Assure Premium AMOUR captures modern femininity with a sophisticated floral fragrance signature. It opens with a top note of Lime, Lily-of-the-Valley, Lilac, Magnolia, Bergamot and Mandarin orange setting the tone with freshness and grace. At its middle lies an enchanting bouquet of Jasmine, Tuberose, Ylang-Ylang, Bulgarian Rose, Peach, Violet, Carnation and Nutmeg, settling into a base of Musk, Iris, Sandalwood, Amber, Vanilla and Cloves. AMOUR is graceful, empowering, and sensually refined.

Fragrance is more than a finishing touch—it’s a statement of confidence. Studies have shown that fragrance can have a significant impact on how individuals perceive themselves. A survey found that 90% of participants felt more poised when wearing perfume. Additionally, research by the National Institutes of Health revealed that participants who wore a pleasant fragrance reported higher levels of confidence. The Assure Premium range is rooted in this belief—transforming routine into ritual and confidence into expression.

Commenting on the launch of the Assure Premium Fragrance range, Gautam Bali, Managing Director and Founder of Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to introduce a new sub-brand Assure Premium under the Personal Care category and unveiled two new fragrances under Assure Premium making it a significant addition to this portfolio. As preferences continue to evolve, there is a growing demand for premium yet accessible self-care products. With BLEU & AMOUR, we aim to elevate everyday moment with perfumes that inspire, empower, and endure.”