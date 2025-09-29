Vi Business powers enterprise transformation with launch of IoT Innovation lab with AWS and C-DOT

With industries demanding innovation and agility more than ever, Vi Business—the enterprise arm of leading telecom operator Vi, together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), has announced the launch of the Vi Business IoT Innovation Lab (The Lab) establishing a hub for Internet of Things (IoT)-led innovations and co-creation for businesses.

India’s digital economy is at an inflection point, with artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and 5G driving the next wave of enterprise growth. The Lab is a collaborative center driving the development and testing of future-ready IoT solutions across connected vehicles, smart manufacturing, and enterprise automation. The Lab will help start-ups, device makers, and enterprises design, test, and scale industry-grade IoT use cases across BFSI, IT/ITES, utilities, logistics, manufacturing, retail, governance, healthcare, and smart cities.

Set-up in Mumbai, the Lab offers demonstrations of connected vehicles, smart grid for energy optimization, smart manufacturing for real-time monitoring, and the future of IoT with edge AI. By combining Vi Business’ robust connectivity, AWS’s global cloud capabilities, and C-DOT’s standards expertise, it will help users accelerate time-to-market, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone India Ltd, said “With Vi Business IoT Innovation Lab, in collaboration with AWS and C-DOT, we are orchestrating the right ecosystem for start-ups and enterprises to design future ready solutions. Together, we aim to transform India’s IoT landscape, empowering enterprises with new opportunities for innovation and contributing to India’s digital growth. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI, 5G and IoT they require more than just connectivity – they need a trusted partner to deliver measurable business outcomes and we are ready to enable businesses to scale securely, innovate faster and transform with confidence.”

“Enterprises in India are rapidly embracing cloud, AI, and IoT to transform operations and deliver better customer experiences,” said V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia. “Through this collaboration, we are combining AWS’s cloud and AI capabilities with Vi’s connectivity to help businesses and start-ups bring next-generation IoT led solutions to market.”

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT said “C-DOT has been working to strengthen India’s digital ecosystem by driving global oneM2M standards in IoT ecosystem which have been adopted as the National standard. In collaboration with Vi Business, we have set up test environments in the IoT Innovation Lab to help the industry seamlessly adopt these standards. This will ensure interoperability across diverse systems, while upholding the highest levels of data security and privacy, real-time authorised data exchange and synchronization, making India’s IoT landscape trusted, scalable and future ready.”

The Indian IoT industry is on a steep growth trajectory. The national IoT device market, estimated at $2.89 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $10.28 billion by 2030, registering a robust 23.2% CAGR. With such rapid expansion ahead, the need for scalable, standards-driven solutions has never been greater. Vi Business is building the foundation for enterprises and start-ups to capitalise on this momentum. With more than 1.59 lakh DPIIT-recognised start-ups in India as of 2025, many of them building in IoT, AI, and digital applications, the Lab aims to become a launchpad for new-age solutions.