Video games can help boost kids' intelligence!

London: Children who spent an above average time playing video games increased their intelligence more than the average, claims a study.

Children are spending more and more time in front of screens. How this affects their health and whether it has a positive or negative impact on their cognitive abilities are hotly debated.

But the results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that those who played more games, than the average, increased their intelligence between the two measurements by approximately 2.5 IQ points more than the average. No significant effect was observed, positive or negative, of TV watching or social media.

"We didn't examine the effects of screen behaviour on physical activity, sleep, wellbeing or school performance, so we can't say anything about that," said Torkel Klingberg, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the Department of Neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.