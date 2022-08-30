VietjetAir to start direct flight from Hyd to Vietnam 

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport is all set to witness the launch of Vietjet Air's direct flightsbetween Hyderabad and three cities in Vietnam over the next few months.

The maiden Vietjet flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang are slotted to take to the skies on October 7, October 9 and November 29 respectively. Each service will operate between Hyderabad International Airport and the popular Vietnamese cities four times a week.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said: "There has been a trend of resurgence towards increased international travel over the past few months. Indian travellers are ready to explore exotic destinations. Vietjet's new direct flight services connecting Hyderabad with Vietnam will not only boost leisure tourism but also facilitate trade and commerce to stimulate businesses across sectors. This route is bound to satiate the spirit of the travellers from our regions who are looking for memorable tourist experiences in Vietnam and vice versa."

Jay L Lingeswara, Commercial Director,Vietjet, said: "We are thrilled to strengthen our network in India with new direct flights starting from Hyderabad this October. We are glad to see an overwhelming response from Indian travellers and look forward to inspiring Hyderabad people to experience the magic of Vietnam while also being a bridge to Southeast and Northeast Asian destinations".

Hyderabad, the city of pearls, will be another highlight out of Delhi and Mumbai where we expand our India-Vietnam flight network to 17 routes to end of the year. We are confident the greater connectivity, affordability along with better flexibility will complement the rising demand for both business and leisure travel, he added.