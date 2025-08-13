Vikram Solar IPO 2025: Dates, Price, Allotment & Listing Details

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar will open its first public issue on August 19, 2025, and it will close on August 21. The anchor book for big investors opens on August 18.

The IPO allotment will be finalized on August 22, and shares will start trading from August 26.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and 1.7 crore shares from promoters. The earlier planned pre-IPO round of Rs 300 crore was not done.

Vikram Solar has 4.5 GW module capacity in Kolkata and Chennai. Rs 769.7 crore will be used to build a 3,000 MW solar plant in Tirunelveli through VSL Green Power, and Rs 595.2 crore will expand module manufacturing. Other funds will be used for general purposes.

The company aims for 15.5 GW capacity by FY26 and 20.5 GW by FY27, including a 3 GW solar cell facility in Gangaikondan, Tamil Nadu.

Promoters own 77.64%, and the public holds 22.36%. Vikram Solar made a profit of Rs 139.8 crore in FY25, up 75.4%, with revenue of Rs 3,423.5 crore.

The IPO is handled by JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth, UBS Securities, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital.