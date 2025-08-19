  • Menu
Vikram Solar IPO Day 1: Slow Subscription But Strong Grey Market Premium

Vikram Solar’s IPO opened August 19 with a price band of ₹315–₹332 per share.

The Vikram Solar IPO is now open for subscription. It will be available from August 19 and remain open till August 21. The company has fixed its price band at ₹315–₹332 per share. The issue includes a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an OFS worth ₹579 crore by promoters.

On the first day, the IPO saw only a mild response, with subscriptions ranging between 0.4x and 2%. However, in the grey market, shares are trading at a premium of about ₹54–₹56 per share, suggesting a possible 16% gain on listing. If this holds, the stock could list around ₹386 per share.

Analysts believe the strong grey market demand shows that investors are confident about the solar industry and Vikram Solar’s expansion plans. Even with a quiet Day 1, the IPO is being watched closely for solid listing gains.

