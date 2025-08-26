  • Menu
Vikram Solar IPO Lists at 2.4% Premium, Below Expected GMP

Highlights

Vikram Solar shares listed at ₹340 on BSE, a 2.4% premium over the IPO price of ₹332. The listing was below the expected 11% grey market premium.

Vikram Solar’s shares started trading on August 26, 2025. On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹340.

This price is 2.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹332. On the NSE, the shares listed at ₹338. This is 1.8% higher than the IPO price.

The grey market expected the shares to list at about 11% higher than the IPO price. So, the actual listing was lower than what people expected.

The IPO was very popular. Investors applied for 54 times more shares than the company offered. Vikram Solar raised more than ₹2,000 crore from this IPO.

The company will use this money to grow its solar panel business. They plan to build new factories and make more solar products. Many investors are excited about the company’s future.

They believe solar energy will be very important in the coming years.


