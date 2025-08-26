Live
- Four killed in heavy rainfall in Doda, flood situation deteriorates in Jammu
- Google Restores In-Person Job Interviews Amid Rising AI Cheating Concerns
- NGT can't order an ED probe, rules SC
- Vasishta N. Simha on His New Film: “Cinema Can Be a Medium to Reconnect With Our Mythology”
- How Pretty Scale and Face Shape Detector Tools Are Changing the Way We See Ourselves
- Compared: Flipkart Black vs VIP vs Plus: Which Membership Plan Offers the Best Value?
- REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report
- Expert Advisors in Forex: From Trading Tools to Strategic Weapons
- War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 | Latest India Net Earnings & Occupancy Report 2025
- Top 12 New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025) | Movies & Shows to Watch
Vikram Solar IPO Lists at 2.4% Premium, Below Expected GMP
Vikram Solar shares listed at ₹340 on BSE, a 2.4% premium over the IPO price of ₹332. The listing was below the expected 11% grey market premium.
Vikram Solar’s shares started trading on August 26, 2025. On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹340.
This price is 2.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹332. On the NSE, the shares listed at ₹338. This is 1.8% higher than the IPO price.
The grey market expected the shares to list at about 11% higher than the IPO price. So, the actual listing was lower than what people expected.
The IPO was very popular. Investors applied for 54 times more shares than the company offered. Vikram Solar raised more than ₹2,000 crore from this IPO.
The company will use this money to grow its solar panel business. They plan to build new factories and make more solar products. Many investors are excited about the company’s future.
They believe solar energy will be very important in the coming years.