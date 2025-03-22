‘Viksit Bharat’ mission to positively impact the world too: Bill Gates

New Delhi: India’s ambitious goal of becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will not only transform the country but also positively impact the world, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said.

According to the billionaire philanthropist, if India can stay on the path of the 2047 plan, “it will be beneficial not just to India but to the whole world”.

Gates hailed India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI), including Aadhaar and UPI, calling it one of the country’s most significant contributions to the world.

Speaking at a media event in the national capital, he said that prioritising key sectors like health and education in India has created a very positive dynamic.

Gates emphasised that economic expansion would enable greater government investment in healthcare and education, creating significant opportunities.

On Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gates said that with AI, we can achieve enough food and medical care “without requiring everyone to work as we do today”.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, Gates said his meeting with the PM was focused on India’s development vision, particularly the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal -- an initiative aimed at making India a developed nation by its centenary year of Independence.

The discussions between Modi and Gates emphasised how AI and digital infrastructure can revolutionise healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues including tech, innovation, and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the India AI Mission and the Gates Foundation are expected to collaborate on several initiatives, leveraging technology to improve public services and create sustainable solutions. Gates also met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to explore new opportunities for agricultural development.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Microsoft and Gates Foundation will provide support to make Maharashtra a role model in the country in digital governance and right to service.