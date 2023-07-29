Villages in Telangana also adopting green rating norms

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT & Industries KT Rama Rao on Friday said that towns and villages in the State were also adopting green building norms ‘which is a good sign’.

Speaking after inaugurating the 1st edition of IGBC Green Property Show here, he said: “Gangadevipally village in Warangal was the first to get IGBC platinum rating for its green initiatives. This is a remarkable achievement. At least 1,000 villages from Telangana would follow the footsteps of Gangadevipally in creating more green villages.” He urged the IGBC to support us in facilitating green building concepts in every village of the State.

On IGBC organising green property show in the city, KTR said: “I believe this one of its kind event will provide the visitors more information on sustainable buildings, products, solutions and technologies to the home buyers and property investors. All the upcoming building projects in the State should be green by design,” he said. The three-day property show will conclude on Sunday.

Hyderabad-headquartered Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has been spearheading the green building movement in the country since 2001. It has facilitated India to become one among the top three countries in the world in terms of the largest number of registered green building footprint. Telangana government has been supporting the IGBC in their green pursuits. IGBC offers green building rating programmes, certification services and green building training programmes. As of now, the IGBC has achieved 10.27 billion sq ft of green building footprint across India.