Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
Just In
Villages in Telangana also adopting green rating norms
Gangadevipally village in Warangal was the first to get IGBC platinum rating for its green initiatives, says KTR
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT & Industries KT Rama Rao on Friday said that towns and villages in the State were also adopting green building norms ‘which is a good sign’.
Speaking after inaugurating the 1st edition of IGBC Green Property Show here, he said: “Gangadevipally village in Warangal was the first to get IGBC platinum rating for its green initiatives. This is a remarkable achievement. At least 1,000 villages from Telangana would follow the footsteps of Gangadevipally in creating more green villages.” He urged the IGBC to support us in facilitating green building concepts in every village of the State.
On IGBC organising green property show in the city, KTR said: “I believe this one of its kind event will provide the visitors more information on sustainable buildings, products, solutions and technologies to the home buyers and property investors. All the upcoming building projects in the State should be green by design,” he said. The three-day property show will conclude on Sunday.
Hyderabad-headquartered Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has been spearheading the green building movement in the country since 2001. It has facilitated India to become one among the top three countries in the world in terms of the largest number of registered green building footprint. Telangana government has been supporting the IGBC in their green pursuits. IGBC offers green building rating programmes, certification services and green building training programmes. As of now, the IGBC has achieved 10.27 billion sq ft of green building footprint across India.