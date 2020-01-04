Vishal Peripherals gears for expansion

Hyderabad: Going the clicks and bricks way is an advantage for retailers to beat the deep discounts offered by certain e-commerce companies and benefit from challenges consumers face with these online players, says Vishal Peripherals, a city-based retailer, distributer and corporate supplier for IT products.

Traders' body in India have been asking the government to act upon alleged violation of government policies by e-commerce majors. Their demand is for an ecommerce market free of unhealthy and unfair business practices.

"The challenge that the e-commerce sector is facing today is deep discounting on products through Big Billion Day, Diwali sale, and other such sales offered by few players, which is not viable and good for the industry," the Director of Vishal Peripherals, Vikas Hisariya told The Hans India.

Vishal Peripherals in December received the Best Retailer award in Electricals & Electronics category from The Hans India as part of The Hans India Retail Ratna Awards-2019.

The company has click and mortar presence, with three retail stores in Hyderabad and one each in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Till date, Vishal Peripherals has served over 10 lakh customers, click and mortar combined.

"At one end, retailers are withstanding the competition challenged by online majors. But, at the other end, even consumers have to endure with frauds such as sale of duplicate products, wrong delivery, post sales technical support, warranty challenge, no one to address problems, look & feel of the product, etc.

We at Vishal peripherals are ready to accept challenges and changes," Hisariya says. He further said Vishal Peripherals will be expanding presence in the two Telugu states by opening two new stores in the city, and warehouse in other cities catering to their online clients.

"With our online store, consumers get the same advantage received from any other ecommerce company such as on site delivery, product comparison, online payment, etc.

We being click and mortar store, gives no room for frauds, duplicate products, no GST input, warranty challenges, etc, that customers face with other online majors," he adds.

Along with hardware, Vishal Peripherals under its software division, Intsnbits provides software solution, developed by an in-house team, alongside software from multinationals.

The group has a subsidiary holding, Manvi HR Carriers Pvt Ltd.

At present, Vishal Peripherals has employed around 100 people, including seven software developers. It has on boarded more than 200 brands.

By 2021, they plan to provide 50 more jobs, with the expansion in place. Founded on May 30, 1998 by Prahlad Prasad Hisariya, the first store was opened on 250 sft at Secunderabad, with an initial investment of Rs 5 lakh.

In FY 2018-2019, the company reported a turnover of Rs 172 crore. Vishal Peripherals has been growing at 10 per cent to 30 per cent y-o-y, in terms of revenue.

Hisariya explains, "we started distribution and corporate supply; brought in more products and solutions, further expanding our coverage to reach out to every city in Telangana and AP.

This has helped the company to grow year on year. Going ahead, our aim is to earn more than Rs 300 crore in coming years".