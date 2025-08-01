Vivo launches new slim model

Hyderabad: vivo, smartphone brand, on Thursday launched the T4R 5G, the newest addition to vivo’s series T portfolio. The smartphone is the ‘slimmest’ quad curved display smartphone with industry-leading water & dust Protection – IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The smartphone is tailored to the needs of youngsters, offering an experience that is the perfect partner for their adventures. The new model is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 SoC, enabling it to deliver power-packed performance.

The smartphone features a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera, along with a 32MP front camera, both of which enable users to record 4K videos, ideal for capturing high-quality footage.

The phone features a large 5700mAh battery with 44W fast charging Support, ensuring long-lasting performance. The model is priced at Rs17,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs19,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs21,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant.