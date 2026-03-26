vivo launches Y21, Y11

vivo India has announced the launch of the Y21 5G and Y11 5G models, further strengthening its Y series portfolio with devices that promise endurance, offering long-lasting power. Both models deliver dependable all-day performance, complemented by a sleek design and smooth user experience.

The vivo Y21 5G is available in multiple configurations, priced at Rs18,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs20,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. And the Y11 5G is available at Rs4,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Rs16,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.

Both devices will be available across vivo India e-store, leading e-commerce platforms, and partner retail stores. Both devices are powered by a 6500mAh battery, delivering dependable all-day performance across entertainment, communication, and productivity, which allows 48.4 hours of watching videos, 80 Hours of music playback, 33.3 Hours of surfing social media, and 10.1 Hours of navigation.

This sustained battery performance is enabled by an ultra-high energy density design, coupled with advanced battery health algorithms.