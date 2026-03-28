Govt rules out lockdown

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed reports suggesting that the government could consider a lockdown-like measure amid looming fuel shortages due to the West Asia crisis.

Calling such reports baseless, the finance minister said there was no such move under consideration. "I want to reassure people that there shall not be any lockdown.

I am surprised that some leaders are saying there will be a lockdown and shortages of fuel. These are baseless. Such remarks coming from those in political domains are worrisome.

There will be no lockdown such as we saw during COVID," she said.