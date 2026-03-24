vivo launches Y51 Pro

vivo recently expanded its popular Y-series portfolio with the launch of the vivo Y51 Pro model with strong battery life, and intelligent features in a stylish package. One of the smartphone's highlights is its massive 7200 mAh battery supported by 44W FlashCharge.Combined with up to 8GB RAM and additional extended RAM support and 128GB or 256GB storage, the device ensures smooth app transitions and stable background performance.

At the heart of the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, which delivers reliable performance for daily tasks, entertainment, and gaming. Built on an efficient architecture, the processor handles multitasking and long hours of gaming with ease while maintaining good thermal efficiency. Backed by an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 9,20,000, the chipset ensures smooth, responsive performance, making the phone well-suited for extended everyday use as well as demanding gaming session