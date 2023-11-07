Vivo unveils Diwali campaign

Hyderabad: Vivo, the global smartphone brand, recently launched its Diwali campaign- #JoyofHomeComing. Produced by FCB India, this video campaign elegantly encapsulates the essence of the festival, serving as a heartfelt reminder that true joy blossoms when we embrace the spirit of togetherness with our family.

The campaign aims to reinforce that Vivo is not just a known smartphone brand but also an enabler that helps people connect with their loved ones and express their love.

GeetajChannana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said:“In a fast-paced world brimming with career opportunities, it is all too easy to lose sight of what truly matters.