- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
- Sitakka's nomination as Mulugu MLA candidate tomorrow
- Bhupalpally: Cong’s Gandra vows to fulfill six guarantees
Vivo unveils Diwali campaign
Vivo, the global smartphone brand, recently launched its Diwali campaign- #JoyofHomeComing.
Hyderabad: Vivo, the global smartphone brand, recently launched its Diwali campaign- #JoyofHomeComing. Produced by FCB India, this video campaign elegantly encapsulates the essence of the festival, serving as a heartfelt reminder that true joy blossoms when we embrace the spirit of togetherness with our family.
The campaign aims to reinforce that Vivo is not just a known smartphone brand but also an enabler that helps people connect with their loved ones and express their love.
GeetajChannana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said:“In a fast-paced world brimming with career opportunities, it is all too easy to lose sight of what truly matters.
