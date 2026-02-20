vivo unveils V70 & V70 Elite

vivo India on Thursday unveiled the vivo V70 and vivo V70 Elite in India, a seamless blend of refined design, performance, and advanced photography.

The new models feature vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system with a 50 MP ZEISS Night Telephoto Camera enhanced by NICE 2.0 Lite and AI Style Portrait technology, further paired with the 1.3 cm Sensor to deliver exceptional low-light clarity and detail. Both models support 4K 60fps with Zoom Clarity, ensuring every frame is rich in colour, depth, and detail.

Elite model is powered by flagship-level Snapdragon8s Gen 3, delivering powerful, efficient, and seamless performance. Featuring a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED display with narrow bezel design measuring 0.125 cm, the model showcases an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. It offers a premium and balanced in-hand feel.