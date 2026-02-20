  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

vivo unveils V70 & V70 Elite

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 1:27 PM IST
vivo unveils V70 & V70 Elite
X

vivo India on Thursday unveiled the vivo V70 and vivo V70 Elite in India, a seamless blend of refined design, performance, and advanced photography.

The new models feature vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system with a 50 MP ZEISS Night Telephoto Camera enhanced by NICE 2.0 Lite and AI Style Portrait technology, further paired with the 1.3 cm Sensor to deliver exceptional low-light clarity and detail. Both models support 4K 60fps with Zoom Clarity, ensuring every frame is rich in colour, depth, and detail.

Elite model is powered by flagship-level Snapdragon8s Gen 3, delivering powerful, efficient, and seamless performance. Featuring a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED display with narrow bezel design measuring 0.125 cm, the model showcases an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. It offers a premium and balanced in-hand feel.

Tags

vivo V70 Series LaunchSnapdragon 8s Gen 3 ProcessorZEISS Co Engineered Camera System4K Video RecordingPremium Smartphone India
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarma's assertions on Gaurav Gogoi's Pak links

Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarmas assertions on Gaurav Gogois Pak links

National News

More
Share it
X