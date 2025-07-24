Vizag Cools Off with Curd; Ice Cream and Indian Sweets Surge 112%; City Embraces Instamart’s 10-Minute Delivery Revolution

Since its launch in Vizag in 2022, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, Instamart, has witnessed strong growth in the city, delivering a wide range of products from local produce to premium offerings. While traditional groceries remain at the heart of daily orders, the platform is witnessing a remarkable growth across lifestyle and seasonal categories, with ice creams and Indian sweets growing by 112% over the past year, reflecting the city’s growing comfort with on-demand ordering, all at the tap of a button.

At the heart of Vizag's rapid adoption of quick commerce lies its distinctive coastal culture, a perfect blend of traditional Telugu preferences, a maritime lifestyle, and modern-day convenience. In the last six months, Dairy emerged as the top-most ordered category in the city, led by curd, full cream and toned milk, and paneer. This was followed by daily essentials, including tomatoes, refined sunflower oil, onions, eggs, and potatoes. Regional favourites such as groundnuts, coconut, tender coconut, idli rava, and spiced buttermilk continue to see strong demand, underscoring Instamart’s commitment to catering to regional needs. Local brands like Visakha Dairy, Heritage and Freedom are the most patronised brands in the region.

Beyond essentials, Vizag is embracing Instamart for a broader range of categories, from beauty and grooming products during wedding season, to munchies and snacks during monsoons. The city's consumption patterns reveal interesting seasonal trends: during local festivals like Sankranti, there's a significant spike in fruits and vegetables, pooja essentials, and cooking ingredients. The monsoon season brings its unique behaviour, with residents ordering more munchies and snacks like potato chips, Aloo Bhujia and popcorn to complement the rainy weather.

Interestingly, the city shows the highest demand for 10-minute deliveries in the afternoon, driven by household planning routines and midday restocking needs. However, late-night orders are also on the rise, showing the city’s increasing reliance on quick commerce for unexpected cravings and urgent needs. Backed by a hyper-efficient delivery network, the platform maintains an impressive average delivery time of just ~10.4 minutes, with the fastest delivery of 2025 clocking in at a remarkable 2.18 minutes. This efficiency has built tremendous consumer trust, with one loyal user placing 337 orders between June 2024 and June 2025, demonstrating that Instamart has seamlessly integrated into both planned and spontaneous purchasing decisions.Commenting on Vizag's quick commerce growth, Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Instamart, said, "Visakhapatnam represents the perfect example of how quick commerce can cater to a city's unique cultural and lifestyle needs. From delivering local products like Visakha curd, to regional specialities like tender coconut and spiced buttermilk, we are seeing consumers embrace the convenience of having their traditional favourites delivered in just 10 minutes. The 112% growth in ice cream and Indian sweets, coupled with increased late-night ordering during monsoons, shows that Vizag residents trust us not just for emergencies but as an integral part of their daily lives and celebrations."

Instamart is now live across 125+ cities, offering lightning-fast 10-minute delivery and an expanded assortment through new megapods that stock up to 35,000 SKUs. Backed by deep insights into regional preferences and powered by a hyper-efficient delivery network, Instamart's success in Vizag demonstrates the platform's ability to adapt to local tastes while maintaining operational excellence. The platform recently introduced Maxxsaver—a feature designed to unlock maximum savings and support more planned, affordable purchases for users across India.