Wavin acquires Hyderabad facility

New Delhi: Netherlands-based pipes and fittings solution provider Wavin has acquired Dura-Line manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for an undisclosed sum.

Dura-Line is a part of Orbia and engaged in manufacturing high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and fittings.

Wavin has taken over the plant, which is spread over 41,250 sq metre area and has 96 employees at present.

This will be the first manufacturing plant of Wavin in India, although Wavin has manufacturing plants abroad.

Freek Crum, president (Asica-Pacific), Wavin, said: "The acquisition of Dura-Line's manufacturing plant is a major step on our global expansion journey, as well as towards our objective of responding to India's infrastructure and environmental needs,"

The company will produce Wavin brand of products from Hyderabad facility, which has a production capacity of 14,500 MT/annum, to cater the Indian market.

"With this takeover, the company reinforces its commitment to the government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and will be deploying its newest solutions and technologies in a crucial growth market within India and throughout Asia-Pacific," Wavin said in a statement.

Wavin had re-entered the Indian market in 2020 and is betting in the market here. "India market with its double-digit growth potential of infrastructure markets makes it among the priority markets for us globally.

We are progressing as per our plans for building local manufacturing capacity in the country," Crum said. "