What are the Business Broadband Plans in Hyderabad?

Reliable and high-speed internet connectivity is crucial for businesses today to operate efficiently and serve customers effectively. Business internet providers cater to these critical connectivity requirements with enterprise-grade facilities, abundant data limits, prompt technical support and maximum uptime.

ACT Fibernet, India’s best broadband plan for small business has different Enterprise plans for the Hyderabad market. These corporate business broadband plans are curated exclusively for small enterprises, startups and medium businesses. They offer enterprise-grade connectivity and reliability at cost-effective price points.

According to an ACT Fibernet spokesperson, “Rising digitalisation, especially after COVID-19, has made fast internet access indispensable for enterprises today. Our corporate broadband plans cater to this need with high speeds, abundant data limits and enterprise-centric facilities at reasonable costs. We aim to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of Hyderabad’s vibrant community of entrepreneurs."

ACT Fibernet Steps Up Enterprise-Grade Connectivity for Hyderabad Businesses

Recognising the surging connectivity demands of India's thriving startup ecosystem, ACT Fibernet has unveiled a suite of high-speed business broadband plans in Hyderabad. With abundant data limits and excellent reliability, these plans aim to supercharge digital transformation across the city's vibrant business landscape.

The Ultrafast Plus pack offers hydraulic 1 Gbps speeds alongside 3 TB monthly data to power bandwidth-heavy operations of larger enterprises. Next up, the Exceptional and Phenomenal plans have been engineered keeping in mind expanding firms and data-driven organisations, with generous 6 TB and 8 TB data limits and symmetric 1 Gbps connectivity enabling seamless data transfers and cloud collaboration.

For early-stage ventures, the business broadband providers- ACT also offers tailored Startup options blending brisk 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps speeds with value-driven 2 TB or 6 TB data allowances. Recognising ad-hoc business requirements, one-step data, and speed boosters allows effortless plan upgrades.

Rounding up the portfolio is the Phenomenal Plus pack—arguably Hyderabad's most elite business broadband plan to date. Designed for mission-critical enterprise needs, it pipes in prolific 1 Gbps connectivity through a massive 10 TB data reservoir while promising enhanced 15 Mbps post-FUP speeds for steady performance.

With cutting-edge infrastructure and 24x7 enterprise-grade support, ACT Fibernet seems fully equipped to enable over 7,000 Hyderabad enterprises to transition to future-ready connectivity by 2025.

The Major Perks of Choosing ACT Fibernet

All ACT business internet broadband plans offer one-step upgrade facilities if businesses need more data or bandwidth. They also maintain decent post-FUP speeds between 2-15 Mbps for uninterrupted operations. Easy serviceability is a prime USP of these plans, with in-house experts handling prompt link delivery, activations and doorstep visits.

ACT's resilient pan-India IP backbone and 24x7 enterprise-grade customer support enable round-the-clock uptime for its business clients. With India witnessing a startup boom, demand for quality digital infrastructure is poised to rise across cities.

