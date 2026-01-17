Wipro clocks Q3 net of `3,119-cr on decent operating margin

Bengaluru: Wipro on Friday sound set of third quarter results with improvement in its revenue growth and operating margin on sequential basis.

The company posted a consolidated net profit at Rs 3,119 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. Revenue from operations in the same period increased 6 per centyear-on-year basis to Rs 23,556 crore.

Its IT services revenue, which constitutes more than 95 per cent of the company’s total revenue, stood at $2.63 billion, an increase of 1.4 per cent sequentially in constant currency term.

Total bookings of the company during the third quarter were at $3.33 billion, down 5.7 per cent YoY in constant currency. Large deal bookings were at $871 million, a decrease of 8.4 per cent YoY in constant currency.

“In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter,” Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro said.

Operating margin of the company was at 17.6 per cent, which was a rise of 90 basis points over the previous quarter.

“Our IT services operating margins at 17.6 per cent expanded both sequentially and ona year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135 per cent of net income in Q3,” Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer of the company said. On the outlook, the company said that itexpects its IT services revenue to be in the range of $2.63 billion to $2,688 billion range. Among verticals, BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) posted a growth of 2.6 per cent sequentially, while technology vertical showed a growth of 4.2 per cent during this period. Health vertical grew 4.2 per cent in sequential term during this period.

Among geographies, while Americas 1 posted a growth of 1.8 per cent sequentially, Americas 2 showed a degrowth of 0.8 per cent during this period. Europe showed a sequential rise of 3.3 per cent during this period.