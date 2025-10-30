Live
Woman killed after being run over by car in central Delhi
A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly mowing down a woman with his car near IP Estate in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was declared dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, they said.
The accused, identified as Khusipal Tomer, works with an advertising agency and was on his way to his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar when the incident happened.
“The incident took place on October 25 around 2.30 pm when a white car hit the woman near the Yamuna Bridge stretch and sped away,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.
Police reached the spot but found no eyewitnesses. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up, the officer added.
During the probe, a white car was traced fleeing towards Sachivalaya Bhawan. CCTV Footage near Sachivalaya Gate confirmed the vehicle but its number plate was unclear. Further investigation led to the identification of the registration number, police said.
The vehicle was found registered in the name of Tomer, a resident of Daryaganj who had recently shifted to the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus.