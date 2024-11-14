World Quality Day: Hindustan Zinc Reaffirms Commitment to Superior Product Quality & Innovation

On the occasion of World Quality Day, Hindustan Zinc Limited(NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to superior product quality and innovation. The company’s extensive product portfolio, encompassing critical minerals like zinc, lead and silver are certified to meet the highest international standards. Hindustan Zinc is the first in the Indian zinc & lead industry to hold the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation, reflecting its alignment with global standards in quality and reliability.

In addition, the company’s zinc and lead products are also registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME), serving as indisputable evidence of their international quality standards. The company has also received certification from the prestigious London Bullion Metal Association (LBMA) for adherence to international quality standards for producing 99.99% pure silver and ensuring responsible sourcing of raw materials.

Hindustan Zinc also holds the REACH certification, essential for exporting products to the European Union (EU). This certification ensures that Hindustan Zinc’s products comply with stringent safety, health, and environmental standards across all 27 EU member states. The company offers the same high-quality products in India as it does in Europe and other developed markets.

To achieve these quality benchmarks, Hindustan Zinc deploys state-of-the-art technologies in metal manufacturing, leverages advanced processes, and invests in deep research and development (R&D), utilizing emerging technologies from around the world. By consistently raising the bar in product excellence, Hindustan Zinc in turn empowers its customers to develop high-quality end-products that cater to the evolving demands in sectors such as infrastructure, steel, automotive, and sunrise industries like hi-tech manufacturing, renewable energy, battery technologies, and electric vehicles.

Hindustan Zinc has also received Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) international verification for its extensive range of zinc products, among the largest in the global zinc industry. The EPD is an independent verification that provides transparent and comparable information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products. Hindustan Zinc’s EPD complies with ISO 14025:2006 and EN 15804:2012+A2:2019 standards and includes a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study in line with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards. The LCA offers a comprehensive view of the environmental performance of zinc products, considering impacts from all stages, including manufacturing, product use, and end-of-life phases.

Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited, commented, “Since the liberalization of India’s economy in the early 1990s, Indian companies have demonstrated their competitiveness in cost efficiency and global quality standards by rapidly adopting ISO 9000 standards. As India positions itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse, superior quality becomes the focal point for India Inc. in fuelling India’s manufacturing ambitions. At Hindustan Zinc, customer delight is at the heart of all our endeavours, driving product and service excellence. On this World Quality Day, we rededicate ourselves to Total Quality Management across every aspect of our business. From our manufacturing excellence to stringent governance norms in the production of zinc, lead, and silver, we are prioritizing quality at every step to deliver a distinctive competitive edge and unmatched value to our customers.”

Hindustan Zinc offers one of the most diverse zinc product portfolios in the world, working closely with customers to meet their specific and dynamic needs. The company produces Special High-Grade (SHG) Zinc, High Grade (HG) Zinc, Prime Western (PW) Zinc, Low Dross Special High Grade Jumbo Zinc, High Grade Jumbo Zinc, Continuous Galvanizing Grade (CGG) Zinc, Hindustan Zinc Die Casting Alloy (HZDA) 3, Hindustan Zinc Die Casting Alloy (HZDA) 5, Refined Lead, Silver and actively collaborates with customers to develop products as per their specifications. The company’s customer-first approach drives ongoing product innovation, with its Centre of Excellence collaborating with customers to address emerging challenges through cutting-edge R&D and technological expertise. With a presence in over 40 countries, spanning Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, Hindustan Zinc remains committed to delivering top-quality products worldwide.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low-carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition towards a sustainable future.