WTC Shamshabad-Vizag, Toronto’s TBDC tie up for trade promotion

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam has partnered with Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) to promote entrepreneurship and drive business expansion between India and Canada. Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), startups will get opportunities to scale and enter the North American market through the ‘Land & Expand’ initiative.

Joint events, workshops, and pitch sessions will be organised for entrepreneurs to gain access to global investors and mentorship opportunities, a statement from WTC Shamshabad said. Going ahead, other programmes will be taken up to support cross-border business growth between India and Canada.

Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman of WTC Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam, and Arvind V Arryan, Head of Business Development and Strategy at TBDC for India and the UAE, signed the MoU at WTC Shamshabad’s interim office in Hyderabad.

Established in 1990, TBDC is one of Toronto’s oldest business incubators. Its programmes such as the Soft Landing and Land & Expand initiatives, provides startups with market entry support, including mentorship, access to investors, and market strategies customised for the Canadian ecosystem. WTC Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam, a part of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), is ahub for international trade and services. With access to a network of over 320 World Trade Centers across 100 countries, WTC Shamshabad facilitates business partnerships, investment opportunities, and supply chain connectivity, supporting regional and global economic

development.