Yamaha Motor India Group Recognized as a Great Place To Work®; Celebrating 40 Years of Empowering People & Building a Thriving Workplace Culture

Yamaha Motor India is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the year 2025-2026. This recognition reflects the organization’s continued efforts to foster a positive, inclusive, and high trust work environment across the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

This milestone comes at a special time as Yamaha celebrates 40 years in India. Over the past four decades, Yamaha has not only built a strong presence in the two-wheeler market but has also nurtured a workplace where people feel empowered, respected, and inspired. India has emerged as a strategic hub for Yamaha’s global operations – spanning technology, manufacturing, R&D, innovation, and talent development. At the heart of this growth story lies a diverse and inclusive environment that enables employees to thrive and contribute meaningfully.

The certification is based entirely on employee feedback and a comprehensive culture audit that assesses key dimensions like trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. These results stand as a testament to Yamaha Motor India Group’s ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where positivity, inclusivity, and trust thrive—empowering employees and driving excellence at every level.

Speaking on the achievement Atsushi Nagashima, Director, Yamaha Motor India said, "Yamaha is a Kando Creating Company – our mission is to deliver exceptional value and excitement, not just to customers and partners, but also to our employees. This certification reiterates our belief that a motivated and valued workforce is the foundation of sustainable success. We are deeply thankful to our employees for their trust, feedback, and commitment. We will continue to invest in a culture where everyone grows together, driven by shared purpose and mutual respect."

As Yamaha marks 40 years in India, this recognition holds special significance. It is a celebration of every individual who has shaped Yamaha’s journey — past and present. Whether on the road or within the workplace, Yamaha remains committed to creating meaningful experiences, empowering its people, and moving forward together. The Great Place To Work® Certification™ also reinforces Yamaha’s position as an employer of choice — helping attract, engage, and retain the right talent while continuing to build a high-performance culture for the future.