Yamaha’s Chennai Factory Marks a Decade of Manufacturing Excellence; Rolls Out 5 Millionth Unit

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. is proud to commemorate a significant milestone in its manufacturing journey with the completion of 10 years of operations at its Chennai Factory. Reinforcing its role as a critical production base for both domestic and global markets, the company also celebrated the roll-out of its 5 millionth two-wheeler from this state-of-the-art facility—an Aerox 155 Version S that marked the milestone.

Over the past decade, the Chennai plant has become a cornerstone of Yamaha’s global operations to serve both Indian customers and export markets. It currently manufactures Yamaha’s hybrid scooter range including the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi, along with the performance-oriented Aerox 155 Version S. From an export standpoint, the facility also produces the FZ series, the Saluto range, and the Alpha scooter—reinforcing the factory’s role in delivering Yamaha's trusted quality to diverse global markets. More than 30% of the factory’s total output is exported, reflecting its manufacturing strength and global relevance.

Speaking on the occasion, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said: “The Chennai factory holds strategic importance in Yamaha’s global manufacturing network. It exemplifies our unwavering focus on people, processes, and products—driven by skilled employees, synchronized operations, and a strong commitment to global quality standards. As one of Yamaha’s most modern manufacturing facilities worldwide, it has supported India’s mobility aspirations while reinforcing its role as a trusted exporter to global markets. As we celebrate the roll-out of the 5 millionth two-wheeler, I extend my deepest appreciation to our dedicated employees, vendor partners and passionate customers who have made this journey possible. We will continue to progress, and Chennai factory will keep playing a major role in addressing the evolving customer demands in Indian and overseas markets.”

Spread across 177 acres, the Chennai factory operates with a unique integrated model—109 acres dedicated to IYM and 68 acres to co-located vendor partners—enabling seamless synchronization under a unified ‘One Factory’ concept. This approach has enhanced manufacturing efficiency, speed, and supply chain integration, making the facility one of Yamaha’s most advanced in the world.

Over the last decade, the Chennai manufacturing facility has been consistently upgraded to support Yamaha's evolving premium product strategy—producing high value-added motorcycles and scooters with small to midrange engine displacements. With India’s stringent emission regulations, Yamaha Motor Company Ltd. identified an opportunity to position this plant as a global export hub, delivering products that meet the highest standards of performance and compliance. Today, the factory supports Yamaha’s portfolio across segments—ranging from premium models for Indian customers to those tailored for markets in Europe, Latin America, ASEAN, and beyond. With its focus on quality, digital systems, and sustainable technologies, the facility is well-prepared for the future of smart and eco-friendly manufacturing.

Demonstrating Yamaha’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, the plant houses an installed solar power capacity of 4450 kW, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and supporting green manufacturing practices. The facility incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies for zero-water discharge and recycle/reuse of wastewater. It is also designed for maximum use of sunlight, and the buildings are compatible with solar power system installation. All common utilities are centrally located to minimize distribution loss and ensure centralized management, making it a model of sustainable industrial planning.

As Yamaha celebrates this dual milestone, the Chennai plant stands as a testament to the brand’s long-term commitment to make-in-India as a strong manufacturing and development hub of world-class two-wheelers. This achievement marks a significant step forward in strengthening Yamaha’s motorcycle business in Indian market with the unwavering support and loyal partnership of our enthusiastic customers who continue to inspire us at every step to push the limits of innovation and performance offering unique and enriching experiences worldwide.







