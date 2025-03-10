Live
Yummy Bee Strengthens Its Presence in Hyderabad with Ninth Store, Announces Major Expansion Plans
Yummy Bee, India’s pioneering guilt-free café chain, has announced the grand opening of its ninth store in Kondapur, Hyderabad, reinforcing its mission to redefine healthy indulgence. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s expansion strategy, with plans to scale up to 12 outlets in Hyderabad, 4 in Bangalore, and 4 in Mumbai by the end of the year.
Founded in 2022 under VLOGS Food Private Limited, Yummy Bee has quickly carved a niche in the food and beverage industry by offering sugar-free, maida/gluten-free, and preservative-free delicacies. With an emphasis on health-conscious dining, the brand has garnered a loyal customer base across its existing outlets in Jubilee hills, Manikonda, Kokapet, Kukatpally.
“The launch of our ninth store in Hyderabad is a reflection of the surging demand for mindful and nutritious dining options,” said Sandeep Jangala, Founder of Yummy Bee. “This expansion is a pivotal moment in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to making health-conscious indulgence a norm rather than a niche. With our sights set on Mumbai and Bangalore, we are determined to transform the café culture by offering innovative, guilt-free culinary experiences to a broader audience.”
Yummy Bee’s expansion is fueled by the overwhelming success of its millet-crust pizzas, maida / gluten free pastas, and signature sugar-free desserts like Double Chocolate Brownies and Blueberry Cheesecake. The brand’s innovative approach has attracted strategic investors, securing $3 million in funding to support its growth.
The upcoming outlets in Mumbai and Bangalore will feature kiosk and mid-format café models, ensuring a seamless experience for customers seeking healthier dining options. Additionally, Yummy Bee is also foraying into Consumer Packed Goods (CPG) for the sector, including almond rocks and millet puffs.
With a strong foundation and ambitious growth plans, Yummy Bee is on track to achieve an annualized recurring revenue of ₹16 crore by March 2025. The brand’s expansion not only aligns with evolving consumer preferences but also sets new benchmarks in the healthy café culture in India.