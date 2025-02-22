Zaggle partners with Google to enhance employee benefits with smart device leasing solutions

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech company, has announced that it has partnered with Google through Redington (India) Limited, the tech giant’s exclusive distribution partner in India, to introduce the Smart Employee Purchase (EPP+) Program. The initiative will supplement Zaggle’s existing employee benefits program and help businesses enhance employee engagement and better manage costs through innovative leasing options.

The program offers secure, cost-effective, and scalable solutions for businesses to enhance their operational efficiency while empowering employees with access to premium technology at an affordable cost. Businesses will have a single-vendor solution for device procurement and lifecycle management while the employees can access Google Pixel devices at reduced costs. Employees in the highest tax brackets will be able to save up to 35% compared to market prices

Speaking on the partnership, Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle said, “At Zaggle, we are committed to continuously innovating solutions that simplify and enhance the employee experience while enabling organizations to optimize costs and operations. Our partnership with Google, through Redington, reflects this commitment and strengthens our mission to deliver greater value to both employers and employees. With the Smart Employee Purchase (EPP+) program, we are offering businesses a comprehensive device management solution that blends cost-efficiency, security, and seamless administration. This program empowers organizations to invest in their workforce, driving engagement and satisfaction, while ensuring they are future-ready.”

Organizations will benefit from optimized cash flow through predictable lease payments and enjoy tax advantages with structured leasing models. Additionally, robust enterprise-grade security protocols, regular updates, and complete lifecycle management offered by the program will ensure that the risk is effectively managed.

Employees will gain access to the latest high-end Google Pixel devices at reduced costs, bundled with ADLD (Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage) and theft coverage. The program will lower the total cost of ownership, offer tax benefits through salary packaging, and provide predictable payments for easier financial planning. Additionally, professional support and maintenance ensure a hassle-free ownership experience.