Zaggle X Mesh Payments : Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Global Spend Management
This collaboration aims to unlock joint value through technology exchange, innovation, and global go-to-market opportunities.
Zaggle, India’s leading Spend Management platform, has advanced its global footprint by partnering with Mesh Payments
, a top provider of AI-driven Travel and Expense (T&E) solutions. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they unite to streamline global and local spend operations for cross-border businesses.
Zaggle’s partnership with Mesh enables Indian MNC’s to manage global expenses seamlessly across the U.S, Europe, and LATAM using Mesh’s capabilities to issue corporate cards in global markets, while Mesh’s global clients operating in India, through their GCCs, can leverage Zaggle’s vast Spend Management ecosystem spanning Corporate Credit Cards, Prepaid Cards, Forex cards and Travel Solutions.
As per a recent Deloitte report, top 100 companies in India spend more than $2.2 billion on business travel. This is a significant cost that companies incur on their balance sheets and therefore they are looking for solutions that help them in optimizing employee experiences while rationalizing the cost. Zaggle together with Mesh aims to address this through their solution that helps in driving cost efficiency for the corporates.
As finance teams navigate international growth and increasing complexity, the Mesh–Zaggle partnership offers a trusted, high-value solution designed to support global ambitions with local precision. Together, they empower finance teams with enhanced control, visibility, and efficiency
—across currencies and continents.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “Our partnership with Mesh is a strategic move to extend our leadership beyond borders, empowering our customers to navigate global markets with robust, integrated global corporate card capabilities to augment our best in class spend management software. As Indian companies scale, Zaggle is proud to be the enabler that ensures their growth is both efficient and well-governed.”
Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO
Oded Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of Mesh Payments, added, “This partnership with Zaggle marks a key milestone in our international expansion. India is a dynamic and rapidly growing business market, and this collaboration allows us to support our global clients as they enter India with confidence. Together, we’re helping companies scale faster—empowered by localized expertise in India and world-class spend management across the globe. At the same time, Zaggle’s customers gain access to our cutting-edge platform to manage global operations with agility and control.”