Zaggle X Mesh Payments : Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Global Spend Management

Zaggle, India’s leading Spend Management platform, has advanced its global footprint by partnering with Mesh Payments , a top provider of AI-driven Travel and Expense (T&E) solutions. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they unite to streamline global and local spend operations for cross-border businesses.

Zaggle’s partnership with Mesh enables Indian MNC’s to manage global expenses seamlessly across the U.S, Europe, and LATAM using Mesh’s capabilities to issue corporate cards in global markets, while Mesh’s global clients operating in India, through their GCCs, can leverage Zaggle’s vast Spend Management ecosystem spanning Corporate Credit Cards, Prepaid Cards, Forex cards and Travel Solutions.

As per a recent Deloitte report, top 100 companies in India spend more than $2.2 billion on business travel. This is a significant cost that companies incur on their balance sheets and therefore they are looking for solutions that help them in optimizing employee experiences while rationalizing the cost. Zaggle together with Mesh aims to address this through their solution s that helps in driving cost efficiency for the corporates.

As finance teams navigate international growth and increasing complexity, the Mesh–Zaggle partnership offers a trusted, high-value solution designed to support global ambitions with local precision. Together, they empower finance teams with enhanced control, visibility, and efficiency — across currencies and continents.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “Our partnership with Mesh is a strategic move to extend our leadership beyond borders, empowering our customers to navigate global markets with robust, integrated global corporate card capabilities to augment our best in class spend management software. As Indian companies scale, Zaggle is proud to be the enabler that ensures their growth is both efficient and well-governed.”

Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO , Zaggle added “India’s digital transformation is creating unprecedented demand for intelligent spend solutions, and we are uniquely positioned to meet that need. This collaboration has empowered us to expand our reach and provide Mesh’s global customers a seamless footprint in India by leveraging our Integrated Spend Solutions, deep understanding of Indian businesses and navigating India’s unique regulatory landscape. Together, we aim to redefine how businesses control and optimize their spending across borders.”