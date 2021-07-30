Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for breast cancer drug 'Fulvestrant Injection'

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday, July 30, 2021, said that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market Fulvestrant Injection, used in the treatment of breast cancer. It had received final approval from the US health regulator to market Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-Dose Pre-filled Syringe (USRLD: Faslodex Injection).



Fulvestrant injection is used alone or in combination with other drugs to treat a certain type of hormone receptor-positive, advanced breast cancer (breast cancer that depends on hormones such as estrogen to grow) or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body in women who have experienced menopause.



The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the Zydus Biologics, Ahmedabad. The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.



Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs nearly 25000 people worldwide and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.



The stocks of Cadila Healthcare was trading 2.47 per cent higher at Rs 586.10 per share at 1:07 pm on NSE.