Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses shock over BSP leader Armstrong's murder

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed shock over the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong and said those involved in his killing have been arrested in a midnight operation.

The chief minister said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur here on Friday.

"The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.

