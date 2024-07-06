Live
- 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release now set for August 2
- FPIs infuse Rs 7,962 crore in equity this month, Rs 6,304 crore in debts
- GHMC Council meeting turns violent, BJP and BRS Corporators clashes.
- How education technology is altering norms of innovation in special education
- Muharram 2024: History and Significance of Islamic New Year
- Online learning uprising: A new era for teaching careers
- Design education is vital for India's socio-economic growth
- Tips to help children maintain a healthy weight
- Will make Husnabad a role model says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
- Salt Therapy: Harnessing Nature's Healing Salt
Just In
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses shock over BSP leader Armstrong's murder
Highlights
The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur on Friday.
CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed shock over the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong and said those involved in his killing have been arrested in a midnight operation.
The chief minister said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death.
The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur here on Friday.
"The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS