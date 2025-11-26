120 Bahadur Box Office Day 5: Slow Performance, Total Reaches ₹13 Crore
120 Bahadur collected ₹1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its India net total to ₹13 crore.
120 Bahadur is performing weak at the box office.
In five days, it has earned ₹13 crore India net.
Day 5 Earnings
The film collected ₹1.50 crore on Tuesday.
5-Day Collections
Day 1: ₹2.25 crore
Day 2: ₹3.85 crore
Day 3: ₹4 crore
Day 4: ₹1.40 crore
Day 5: ₹1.50 crore
Total India Net: ₹13 crore
Worldwide: ₹17 crore
Day 5 Occupancy
Overall occupancy on Day 5 was 13.43%.
Morning: 6.22%
Afternoon: 11.22%
Evening: 13.96%
Night: 22.31%
