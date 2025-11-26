  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

120 Bahadur Box Office Day 5: Slow Performance, Total Reaches ₹13 Crore

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 4:54 PM IST
120 Bahadur Box Office Day 5: Slow Performance, Total Reaches ₹13 Crore
X
120 Bahadur collected ₹1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its India net total to ₹13 crore.

120 Bahadur is performing weak at the box office.

In five days, it has earned ₹13 crore India net.

Day 5 Earnings

The film collected ₹1.50 crore on Tuesday.

5-Day Collections

Day 1: ₹2.25 crore

Day 2: ₹3.85 crore

Day 3: ₹4 crore

Day 4: ₹1.40 crore

Day 5: ₹1.50 crore

Total India Net: ₹13 crore

Worldwide: ₹17 crore

Day 5 Occupancy

Overall occupancy on Day 5 was 13.43%.

Morning: 6.22%

Afternoon: 11.22%

Evening: 13.96%

Night: 22.31%

Tags

120 Bahadur box office120 Bahadur day 5 collection120 Bahadur total collection120 Bahadur occupancy120 Bahadur earnings120 Bahadur Hindi collection120 Bahadur box office report120 Bahadur movie business

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Massive Black Friday iPhone Deals in India: iPhone 17, 16 & Air Now at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Black Friday is slashing iPhone prices across India. iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone Air, iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 now come with huge discounts, exchange offers and bank deals at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and more.

iPhone 16 Pro Diwali Offers Compared: Best Deals from Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales

National News

More
Share it
X