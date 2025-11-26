120 Bahadur Box Office Day 5: Slow Performance, Total Reaches ₹13 Crore

120 Bahadur is performing weak at the box office.

In five days, it has earned ₹13 crore India net.

Day 5 Earnings

The film collected ₹1.50 crore on Tuesday.

5-Day Collections

Day 1: ₹2.25 crore

Day 2: ₹3.85 crore

Day 3: ₹4 crore

Day 4: ₹1.40 crore

Day 5: ₹1.50 crore

Total India Net: ₹13 crore

Worldwide: ₹17 crore

Day 5 Occupancy

Overall occupancy on Day 5 was 13.43%.

Morning: 6.22%

Afternoon: 11.22%

Evening: 13.96%

Night: 22.31%