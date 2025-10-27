‘12A Railway Colony’ Theatrical Release November 21

‘Allari Naresh’s’ first-of-its-kind thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ has already completed production. Dr. Anil Vishwanath, renowned for his work on ‘Polimera’ and ‘Polimera 2’, serves as the showrunner while also contributing the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the prestigious Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, with Pavan Kumar presenting, this film marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda, who also handles editing.

The makers today announced the film’s release date. ‘12A Railway Colony’ will hit the big screens worldwide on November 21. With no major releases scheduled for that week, the film is expected to enjoy a clear window at the box office, giving it a strong advantage.

The release date poster features Allari Naresh in an energetic dance pose, surrounded by a troupe of dancers. A special video released by the makers is amusing.

The film’s title teaser, with its spine-chilling narrative, has already piqued interest, while subsequent posters have showcased the movie’s romantic side.

Allari Naresh plays a role with different shades in the movie. Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, known for her role in the ‘Polimera’ series, stars as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani in pivotal roles.

Kushendar Ramesh Reddy handles cinematography, while BheemsCeciroleo scores the music.

With the release date now announced, the makers are gearing up to ramp up their promotional campaign soon.