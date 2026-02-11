13 Oscar-nominated Leonardo DiCaprio film set for India OTT premiere

After a highly successful theatrical run and a remarkable awards season journey that included 13 Oscar nominations, the Hollywood film One Battle After Another is now gearing up for its digital debut in India. The much-talked-about American black comedy action drama will begin streaming on Jio Hotstar from February 26, 2026, bringing one of the year’s most acclaimed films to OTT audiences across the country.

Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and helmed by visionary filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, the film has drawn widespread attention for its bold storytelling, layered narrative, and genre-blending treatment of action, drama, and dark humor. Anderson, known for his distinctive cinematic voice, once again delivers a film that combines spectacle with substance, making One Battle After Another a major talking point among critics and cinephiles alike.

The ensemble cast adds further weight to the project, featuring acclaimed actors Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, and Sara Murphy under the banners of Ghoulardi Film Company and Warner Bros. Pictures, ensuring high production values and strong creative backing.

With its OTT release, the film is expected to reach a much wider audience in India, especially among fans of Hollywood prestige cinema. While the streaming date has been officially confirmed, details regarding regional language options, including possible Telugu versions and dubbing, are yet to be announced. An official update on language availability is expected soon, adding to the growing anticipation around the film’s digital premiere.