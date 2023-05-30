2018 Movie Witnesses Decrease in Monday Collections

The recent blockbuster from Mollywood, titled "2018," was dubbed into Telugu with the same name and released in the Telugu states last Friday. The film received positive reviews and achieved impressive first-weekend collections.

However, on Monday, the fourth day since its release, "2018" recorded relatively lower collections, grossing only Rs. 0.99 crores. The film's box office performance was adversely affected by a busy working day and the IPL finale. Nonetheless, the makers remain optimistic about the movie's performance improving today. As of now, "2018" has collected a gross of Rs. 5.47 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this survival thriller stars Tovino Thomas, Lal, Narain, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, and others in pivotal roles. The movie was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, with Nobin Paul providing the film's soundtracks.