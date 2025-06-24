‘3 BHK’ second single inspires deeply

Marking his milestone 40th film, Siddharth has teamed up with filmmaker Sri Ganesh, known for his mastery in intense storytelling and psychological thrillers. This new venture, titled '3 BHK,' features a powerful ensemble cast, including veteran actor Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role, with notable performances expected from Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, and Chaithra. Produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner, the film made a strong impression with its title teaser and first single. '3 BHK' promises a unique blend of grounded storytelling and subtle tension, indicating that it’s much more than just a family drama.

The second single from the film, '3 BHK,' was unveiled today. Titled 'Aagiponu Nenu,' the song is composed and arranged by Amrit Ramnath, whose stirring music sets the tone for a deeply inspiring track. The number captures the relentless drive of those who refuse to give up, with a clear message: stopping is not an option — only winning is.

Penned and performed by Deva, the song weaves emotionally charged lyrics with dynamic rap verses, creating a compelling rhythm that mirrors the perseverance and determination of the characters. The choreography by Dancing Ninjas is impressive, complementing the song’s energy. The visuals highlight the everyday struggles of a middle-class family, with Sarath Kumar portraying the resilient patriarch and Siddharth as a driven son, carrying the weight of his family’s hopes and dreams. His pursuit of building a better future and owning a home becomes the emotional core of the song.

'Aagiponu Nenu' not only inspires through its lyrical depth and raw energy but also enhances the film’s core themes of ambition, resilience, and hope amid adversity.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus. The screenplay is written by Ganesh Siva, with dialogues by Rakendu Mouli. Vinoth Rajkumar N serves as the art director, and R. Sibi Marappan is the executive producer of the project.