‘4.5 Gang’ promises offbeat narrative laced with raw energy & sharp humour

Sony LIV, the platform behind acclaimed originals like Scam 1992, Rocket Boys, Freedom At Midnight and the recent hit Mayasabha, is gearing up to launch its latest Malayalam original, 4.5 Gang. Touted as a gritty yet hilariously dark action comedy inspired by real events, the series will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from August 29 in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. The makers have also dropped an exciting trailer, offering audiences a glimpse of the quirky chaos in store.

Set in Trivandrum, the story follows four youngsters and a midget from a local slum who are fed up with being overlooked. Seeking respect, they decide to take charge of their neighbourhood temple festival. However, their ambitious plan soon lands them in trouble when they cross paths with a ruthless gangster who dominates the city’s unusual trades of milk and flowers. What unfolds is a whirlwind of dark humour, ambition, and unpredictable misadventures.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Krishand and produced by Mankind Cinemas, 4.5 Gang boasts an ensemble cast featuring veterans Jagadish, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shah, Darshana Rajendran, and Sanju Sivaram. They are joined by rising talents Sachin, Santhi Balachandran, Niranj Maniyan Pillai, Sreenath Babu, Shambu Menon, Prashant Alex, Rahul Rajagopal, and Vishnu Agasthya.

Promising an offbeat narrative laced with raw energy and sharp humour, 4.5 Gang is set to be one of the quirkiest rides of the year.