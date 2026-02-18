45 years of 'Premabhishekam': a timeless classic that redefined love on screen

Hyderabad: The iconic Telugu film 'Premabhishekam' has completed 45 glorious years, marking an important milestone in Telugu cinema. Released on February 18, 1981, the film became a historic blockbuster and created a deep emotional connection with audiences.

Starring the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the film is remembered for its powerful performances, heartfelt story, and memorable music.

Produced by Annapurna Studios, 'Premabhishekam' set new box office records and continues to be regarded as one of the greatest love stories ever made in Telugu cinema.

As the film celebrates 45 years, it remains a timeless classic that continues to live in the hearts of millions.