8 Dhurandhar Unanswered Questions - Dhurandhar 2 Needs to Answer

As per the Dhurandhar 2 release updates, the hype of Dhurandhar 2 can be observed through record-breaking advance sales of tickets. People are showing interest in paid previews on the evening of March 18. The strong early demand speaks to the growing excitement among audiences for the sequel story clues in the action-packed franchise.

Dhurandhar fans have been sharing several storyline predictions for Dhurandhar 2. Many of these theories strongly praise director Aditya Dhar for his “peak detailing” in the film's narrative. However, not every viral post makes sense. Several unanswered questions in the part 1 remain in the minds of viewers. All are eagerly looking for the movie to get released in theatres on March 19.

Look into the top eight questions about Dhurandhar that kept fans guessing since the Dhurandhar 2 release updates:

How did Jaskirat Singh Rangi transform into Hamza Ali Mazari?

Is there any link between Major Iqbal and Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari?

Will the character Rehman Dakait appear again in Dhurandhar 2?

Who exactly is Bade Sahab?

Does Jaskirat Singh Rangi survive in Dhurandhar 2?

What role does Yami Gautam play in Dhurandhar 2?

Are Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar the same individual?

What comes next after Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Well, the part 2 is hoped to expand the larger cinematic world. This universe is started with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Fans consider the sequel could bridge the gap of the past characters. It will introduce new twists and perhaps hint at future instalments. With different plot threads still unresolved, audiences are looking for the Dhurandhar movie sequel theories in order to find the better clarity.