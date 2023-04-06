A Few Working Stills Are Out From Allu Arjun And Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday on 8th April… Ahead of his special day itself the makers of Pushpa movie are creating noise on social media. Already they dropped a special promo yesterday and created a small curiosity in the minds of his fans by making us witness Pushpa Raj's escape from Tirupati jail. Off late, they dropped a few working stills from the sets and showcased the director Sukumar along with his team…

Along with sharing the BTS pics, they also wrote, "Few working stills from #PushpaTheRule before the big reveal tomorrow #WhereisPushpa? Find out tomorrow at 4.05 PM - https://bit.ly/WhereisPushpaAnnouncementVideo".

The one question which is trending on social media is 'Where Is Pushpa?'… The answer to this will be unveiled tomorrow as the makers are all set to drop another interesting promo tomorrow ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday…

Going with the details of the Pushpa movie, it is made in two parts and the first one already hit the theatres last year and bagged blockbuster status at the ticket windows. Now the second part is in the shooting stage and it will hit the theatres in 2024.

The first part showcased the rise of daily labour Pushpa Rej into a smuggler. He builds his own kingdom with all his mind game and also marries his lady love Rashmika Mandanna. In the end, his fight with the cop Fahadh Faasil creates a lot of intensity and raises the expectations on the second part. In the new promo, it is showcased that Pushpa Raj will be arrested but he escapes from Tirupati jail… So, we need to wait to know the reason behind his arrest and escape too!

This movie is being directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.