Aadi Sai Kumar comes with bilingual action entertainer ‘Ego Raja’

Producer G. Suresh of SGS Productions has officially launched an ambitious Telugu–Tamil bilingual project titled Ego Raja. The film brings together actors Aadi Sai Kumar and Sathish under the direction of Guru Saravanan.

Marking the festive occasion of Ugadi, the makers unveiled a striking poster featuring Aadi Sai Kumar in a rugged and intense avatar. Sporting a lungi and exuding raw aggression, the actor is seen holding a cigarette while staring down his opponents, hinting at a high-energy action drama.

Director Guru Saravanan, who previously worked with veteran filmmaker K. S. Ravikumar and made his debut with Koogle Kuttappa, is aiming high with this third project. The film is expected to showcase his evolved storytelling with a focus on strong emotions and gripping action.

Aadi Sai Kumar, riding high on the success of Shambhala, will also be making his Tamil debut with Ego Raja. Meanwhile, Sathish continues his transition into lead roles after films like Conjuring Kannappan and Sattam En Kaiyil.

The film boasts a strong technical crew, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music composed by Ghibran. Currently under production, Ego Raja is shaping up to be a high-voltage mass entertainer.